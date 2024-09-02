Traffic snarls due to waterlogging as rain lashes parts of Delhi

The residents of Delhi woke up to a pleasant Monday morning as rain lashed parts of the city, bringing the much-needed respite from the humid weather.

Due to the morning showers, several places reported waterlogging, forcing the traffic to crawl during the peak office hours in the capital city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms on Monday. The Department has predicted pleasant weather in the first week of the month in Delhi-NCR. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in many areas in the coming days.

Advertisement

Due to the rain, the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degree Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 26.2 degree Celsius, stated the IMD.

Following the rain, the Delhi Traffic Police had asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully after traffic snarls in several places due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

In a post on X, the police said traffic was affected on both carriageways of National Highway-48 from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur and vice versa due to waterlogging.

In subsequent posts it mentioned that traffic was affected on Ring Road near Lajpat Nagar and Press Enclave road, Saket due to waterlogging.

Further on the ring road, the motorists were affected due to waterlogging on both carriageways from Savitri Flyover towards Paras Chowk.

A driver of a commercial vehicle had a narrow escape after an uprooted tree fell on the vehicle on Birla Vidya Niketan Marg, Saket near Amity School.