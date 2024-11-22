Traffic police organizes Yoga session to promote healthy lifestyle

In an initiative to promote healthy lifestyle, Delhi Traffic Police organized a Yoga session for its personnel at the traffic police headquarters. The objective of this session was to equip them with the knowledge of various Yoga Asanas to combat the adverse effects of environmental pollution and maintain a perfect physical and mental health of the personnel while performing their duties.

Speaking about the session, Special Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Ajay Chaudhry said,” Traffic police personnel work tirelessly on the roads and are exposed to inclement weather conditions and polluted environment. This yoga session is part of our ongoing efforts to address their health issues and ensure their holistic well-being”.

The yoga session was conducted under the guidance of expert yoga instructors and the main yogic kriyas that were taught and demonstrated on the occasion aimed at improving the stamina and endurance of personnel, keeping in view their nature of working on field and off field.

The yogic postures taught during the session put more emphasis on yoga asanas which helps in managing these health issues, such as kapalbharti, nadi shodhana, sitali pranayam, bhramari pranayam, dhyana or meditation, tadasana, vrikshasana, stretch exercises for neck, shoulder and knee.