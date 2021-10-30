Traditional manufacturing will continue to be a major source of employment: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said traditional manufacturing will continue to be a major source of employment for the youth.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day ‘Haryana-Africa Conclave, Series-1’, the CM, however, said it will be very important for our human resources to bring changes in their lives by enhancing their skills. “Therefore, our approach and policies towards education and skill development will have to change rapidly. School and university curricula have to be designed in such a way that they can prepare our youth for the future,” he said.

Khattar said the rapid changes coming in the field of technology can at least find a place in the educational courses at the same pace. “In this Industrial Revolution, talent will be more important than capital. High-skill but temporary work will be the new face of employment. Therefore we need to focus and invest equally in the development of human capital as in economic development. Proper utilisation of new opportunities can on the one hand make the job seekers become job creators”, he added.

The CM said the government’s emphasis is on ensuring that women, men, youth and all sections of the society have equal access to affordable and quality technical, vocational training, agricultural and higher education and all government schemes. Khattar said globalisation and migration from such disruption will have to be better managed through multilateral coordination and collaboration. He said that Haryana is ready to work closely with all on the theme of multi-dimensional development of the people and the state together. In this regard, we should share best practices and policies together.

“Our clear vision to serve the society, our political will, our good governance, empathy for the last person in the line, empowerment and partnerships with stakeholders of the socio-economic development, will be the keywords to drive future success,” he added. Assuring the visiting countries of Haryana’s support, the CM said Africa will be a top priority. Haryana will continue to intensify and deepen its engagement with Africa which will be sustained and regular.

“We will keep our markets open and make it easier and more attractive to trade with Haryana. We already have significant trade and businesses with Africa and will support our industry to work in Africa,” he added.