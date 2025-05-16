Tired of mental illness, Uttrakhand man ends life by hanging from tree in SW Delhi

Tired of his mental illness, a 46-year-old man from Uttrakhand ended his life by hanging from a tree in Tikona Park of South West Delhi on Friday, police said.

According to cops, a passerby informed them on 112 helpline about an unknown man hanging with a rope tied to the branch of a tree near a taxi stand in Tikona Park.

Following the call, a team from the Sarojini Nagar police station rushed to the spot and with the help of the staff cleared the scene of crime and cordoned off the area, said a police official.

The man was immediately taken to the Safdarjung hospital by staff in an Ambulance but was declared dead by the doctors there, the cop added.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Mehta. During an inquiry, it was found that he had come to Delhi on May 14 along with his wife Meena for treatment as he was suffering from mental Illness for the past few days.

Statements of the family members of the deceased were recorded. None of them cast doubt on anyone. Moreover, the CCTV footage of the area showed him carrying a polythene bag at around 12:55 pm near the place where he hanged himself.

At this initial stage, no foul play is suspected in the case. Evidence shows that the man hanged himself. So, proceedings under Section 194 (suicide) of BNSS has been initiated, the cop said.

He added that the body has been preserved in the mortuary of Safdarjung hospital for post-mortem examination.