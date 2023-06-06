Timarpur lake in Delhi to soon welcome tourists, says AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the Timarpur Lake, being developed as a tourist destination, will soon be opened for the general public.

“This project not only facilitates groundwater recharge but also alleviates water-related issues faced by the local population,” said Bhardwaj. On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Bhardwaj, visited the Timarpur Lake site to assess the progress of the associated works. He gave directions to the officials to ensure the timely completion of high-quality tasks, a press release said.

Bhardwaj, along with local residents and children, engaged in tree plantation activities around the lake to spread the message of environmental conservation, it informed.

“The sprawling Timarpur Lake, spanning 40 acres, will be soon opened for tourists,” he said.

Bhardwaj said the construction of the lake is in its final phase with 90 per cent of the work already completed. The remaining work is expected to be finished soon, after which it will be opened to the general public, the release said.

“The project aims to establish an ecological system and implement cost-effective methods to maximise underground water recharge. A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed here will channel clean water into Lake. Once the project is completed, it will aid in water storage, and groundwater recharge, and contribute to water treatment,” the minister said, informed the press release.

While explaining the significance of the project, the AAP minister said, “Around 1940, there used to be a British-era treatment plant in Timarpur, Delhi. These oxidation ponds were used to clean dirty water. This method of cleaning dirty water was very old, resulting in the accumulation of dirty water on the land of Timarpur, causing a foul smell. Due to these reasons, the plant was closed.”

“Subsequently, people started dumping garbage on the site for several years. In such a situation, this place became a den of anti-social elements. There used to be gatherings of drunkards in the evening, which made the local people feel insecure. Criminal incidents also began occurring here,” Bhardwaj informed.

The minister added: “Due to the filth and insecurity, people in the surrounding area avoided coming here. Local people lodged complaints with their public representatives, following which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the responsibility of developing a lake on this land. Additionally, a natural Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is also being constructed here. The local people are very happy with the formation of lake. Now, not only have the residents of the area been relieved of the filth, but it has also become a safe place for the public. Various facilities are available for people of all classes.”

“The lake complex will offer various tourist facilities such as a food cafe, open-air theatre, butterfly park, gallery and auditorium. Once the lake complex is opened, visitors will not only enjoy the beauty of the lake but also have access to amenities like a selfie point, a seating area with a stepped plaza, and a museum,” the minister added.

“Additionally, it will be connected to the Signature Bridge. The lake’s development will not only help replenish the groundwater level but also create an ecosystem in the area. Furthermore, it will contribute to meeting the water scarcity in the surrounding regions. Measures will be taken to ensure that the lake remains filled with clean water throughout the year,” Bhardwaj added.