Three new sites identified for Mohalla Clinics, says Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi Social Welfare Minister and Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said that three new sites have been identified for the construction of Mohalla Clinics and 1767 CCTV cameras have been installed there.

He disclosed this while taking stock of all the projects and developmental work in the Seelampuri Assembly constituency.

“Pending CCTVs will be installed in the next one month. The problem of encroachment should be resolved at the earliest by the DDA and all pending projects should be completed in the next two-three months,” he

said.

The minister chaired a meeting with officials of the DDA, PWD, CDMO Shahdara and DHS where he raised the long-pending issue of encroachment of DDA land.

He asked the officials of the PWD to complete the process of iinstallation of CCTVs. Till now a total of 1,767 CCTVs have been installed in the Seemapuri Assembly constituency.

The officials assured the minister that within one month the PWD would complete the installation of all the pending CCTV cameras of the first phase. A total of 740 OD boxes have been installed out of which 715

have started availing subsidy as well. The remaining cases are pending as residences are under construction.

Gautam asked the PWD officials to set a tentative deadline for the construction of the Mohalla Clinics at the identified sites. “The construction process should be completed in the next two months without any delay. To save time we should also explore the possibility of implementing the new design of the Mohalla Clinic like the shipping container model as it is more cost-effective and time-saving,” he added.

Ends