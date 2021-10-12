Three Maoists killed, police jawan injured in encounter in Odisha

At least three Maoists, including two women, were killed and a jawan of Odisha police was injured in an exchange of fire in Tulasi Forest Range in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the special operation group and Malkangiri district voluntary force had launched a combing operation in the area, DGP Abhay said.

Upon learning about the presence of jawans in the forests near Kerimiti village along the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, they opened fire and the security personnel retaliated, he said.

All the three Maoists died on the spot, he said, adding, their bodies have been recovered along with two guns.

The DGP said the combing operation is still underway as close to 30-40 Naxals are suspected to be present in the area.

Red rebels opened fire on the security forces during a combing operation in the forest. The security men opened retaliatory firing in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, three of the Maoists were killed while a jawan received gunshots and was injured, said senior police officials.

Arms and ammunition, Maoist publicity material besides other incriminating materials were seized from the spot. Search operations are still continuing in the area, the official added.