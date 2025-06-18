Three held in international job scam, human trafficking

Three people were held for defrauding over 500 victims on the pretext of providing lucrative jobs abroad, where they were subjected to exploitative conditions, including forced resignations, non-payment of salaries, and physical intimidation, police said on Wednesday.

The action came after a complaint from Pankaj Kumar Verma, who alleged involvement of a firm in a fraud of Rs 4.62 crore, wherein a person named Mahavir approached him claiming to have secured a major labour contract in Kyrgyzstan.

Advertisement

In order to build trust, Verma was taken to Kyrgyzstan and shown fraudulent operations purporting successful worker placements. Trusting their representations, he transferred over Rs 4.62 crore for facilitating visas and work contracts for around 500 workers, with each promised a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 and assured one-year contracts.

Advertisement

For this, 463 visas were processed, only 346 workers were deployed, many of whom faced exploitative conditions, including forced resignations, non-payment of salaries, and physical intimidation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

The DCP added that over 300 workers returned to India with the help of Verma, but the accused declined to refund the amount.

Based on the WhatsApp chats, company agreements, and receipts amounting to over Rs 1.24 crore confirmed that both parties were involved in the said money transfer.

The accused, Mahavir, was apprehended and confessed to his involvement in a well-organised, premeditated conspiracy targeting vulnerable job-seekers.