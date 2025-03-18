Three gangsters land in Delhi Police net following back-to-back encounters

In back-to-back two encounters, three gang members of the infamous Om Prakash-Kala Jathedi syndicate were apprehended by the Delhi Police, police said on Tuesday.

The trio is involved in firing for extortion in South West Delhi.

The crackdown was followed by a complaint regarding firing at a house of a businessman in Vinoba Enclave by three bike-borne assailants, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

Singh added that the assailants were identified through CCTV footage as Mohit, Praveen, and Manish, who were involved in similar incidents previously. An operation was launched to nab them.

After a long chase on Sunday, when two of them were surrounded by police personnel near Najafgarh, they opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory firing, the cops hit both the accused in the leg. Following their arrest, they were sent to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The next day, as the whereabouts of another suspect Praveen came to light a team was rushed to Dichaon Kalan village in South West Delhi. The suspect, on being surrounded, opened fire at the team and got injured in cross firing.

The DCP mentioned that In line with the directives of Commissioner of Delhi Police, an operation ‘No Guns, No Gangs’, the Dwarka District Police are pinning down such criminals, breaking the spines of gangs, and averting untoward incidents.

So far, over 50 arms and approximately 100 Cartridges have been recovered as a part of the operation, putting up a zero tolerance towards crime, Singh mentioned.