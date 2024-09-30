Three fraudsters held for duping people with a promise to install CNG pumps

Three fraudsters were arrested by a team of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) for duping people on the pretext of installing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pumps, the police said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Special Cell Hemant Tiwari, the arrested accused are identified as Amit, Amrendra, and Amar Singh. Amit, who is the mastermind of the syndicate, used to forge registration and allotment documents while Amrendra collected cash from the victim and Amar Singh, a former employee of the Ministry of Petroleum, posed as a facilitator.

The matter came to light when the police received a complaint from a victim who had lost Rs 2.39 crore to the fraudsters who promised him the installation of a CNG pump on his land.

The complainant said in 2021 while doing research on the petrol and CNG pump allotment process online, he was approached by two individuals, Amrendra and Amit Pandey, who introduced themselves as coordinators and agents of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

They lured him with the promise of getting a CNG pump installed with minimal formalities and also issued forged documents, including a registration certificate, bank account details, and an invoice with a GST number to the victim.

The police verified the forced documents and traced them to the accused with the help of SIM cards before arresting them.

Investigation into the matter is underway to find possible connection with other such conspirators and to the IGL, said the police.