Three dead, one injured as wall collapses at Paharganj construction site

Three persons lost their lives and one sustained injuries when a wall collapsed at a construction site on Arakashan Road near Krishna Hotel in Paharganj area on Saturday evening, following a heavy storm.

According to police, a PCR call reporting the incident was received around 6:20 p.m.

Emergency services, including four fire tenders and rescue teams, were immediately dispatched to the site.

Initial reports indicate that a basement was under construction when a side wall collapsed, trapping several workers under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Prabhu, 65, a resident of Munger, Bihar, who was the contractor overseeing the basement construction; Niranjan, 40, a construction worker also from Munger; and Roshan, 35, a worker from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Another worker, Chuttan, 35, also from Munger, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.