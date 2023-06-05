Three days on, Odisha railway police registers case in rail tragedy

Three days after the deadliest rail crash of the State that claimed 275 lives, the Odisha Government Railway Police on Monday registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Railway Act on the alleged act of negligence on part of the authorities concerned.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 337 and 338 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 304-A (Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), Railway Act (unlawful act or by any willful omission or neglect), 154 (endanger the safety of any person travelling), 175 (endangering the safety of persons), GRP police officials said.

The case was registered in response to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by a Sub Inspector of Government Railway Police. The complaint alleged negligence on part of railway authorities for the horrific rail accident. An officer of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) rank will head the inquiry, they added.