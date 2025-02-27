Three arrested with smuggled gold, drugs at IGIA

Three people, including two Thailand nationals, were apprehended in two separate cases of smuggling of gold and drugs at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Customs officials said on Thursday.

In the first case, the Flight Rummaging Unit (FRU) of Delhi Customs diverted two female passengers arriving at Terminal 3 of the IGIA from Phuket (Thailand) to the green channel for the scanning of their baggage on suspicion.

During the screening of the luggage, the officials found 54 packets of green-coloured narcotics substance, suspected to be Ganja and Marijuana, of a net weight of 27,083 grams, wrapped in polythene packets concealed in four trolley bags.

Following the recovery, a diagnostic test was carried out on the substance which confirmed that the suspicious objects were drugs. The seized substance has a value of over Rs 27.09 crore in the international market.

The seized contraband, along with its packaging material, has been confiscated under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, said a Customs official.

In the other incident, customs officials at the airport intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As the passenger passed through a metal detector, a loud beep sounded, prompting a thorough examination of his baggage.

Upon inspection, officials discovered 172 grams of gold concealed in a package of dates in the form of assorted metal cut pieces and a chain.