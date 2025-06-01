Three armed criminals nabbed after shootout in North-East Delhi

In a major breakthrough against street crime, Delhi Police apprehended three armed criminals in the early hours of Sunday following a brief exchange of fire in the Yamuna Khadar area of North-East Delhi.

Police said the suspects — identified as Sameer (21), Tarun (23), and Kunal Sharma (23) — were planning to carry out another robbery when they were intercepted.

Advertisement

The arrest was made during a swift operation launched after a tip-off was received at around 2:25 am, indicating that the trio, allegedly involved in a series of recent robberies, had been spotted in the area.

Advertisement

Acting on the input, a police team was dispatched to the location. Upon noticing the approaching officers, the suspects attempted to flee into a nearby jungle. When signaled to stop, they opened fire on the police team.

In response to the unprovoked attack, the police retaliated and successfully overpowered the armed men. Two of the suspects, Sameer and Tarun, sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the encounter and were immediately taken to JPC Hospital for medical treatment.

Police recovered two country-made pistols and three live cartridges from the trio’s possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sameer has a prior criminal record, including two cases related to robbery and assault registered at the Mansarovar Park police station.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in multiple crimes. Notably, police discovered that they had been using online dating apps to lure unsuspecting victims to isolated locations, where they would then rob them.

The crime scene has been examined by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams as part of the ongoing probe.