Three AC mechanics found dead, one critical in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar

Three air-conditioner (AC) mechanics were found dead, while another was in an unconscious state inside their locked apartment in Dakshinpuri near South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The unconscious man is undergoing medical treatment in a government hospital, a senior officer said.

All four were AC mechanics by profession and aged between 20 and 25, the officer said.

Police ruled out any foul play and suspect suffocation as the cause of the deaths. “However, what led to the suffocation is also not clear,” he added.

According to the officer, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy in outer Delhi, Zishan, informed the police about the incident after his brother, Imran, stopped responding to his calls.

“With this information, a team reached Dakshinpuri House, where Imran resided as a tenant in a room on the first floor with three others,” the officer added.

He further said, “The house was locked from inside. The door was broken open, and Imran was found lying unconscious with Mohsin, Haseeb (undergoing treatment), and an unidentified person inside the room.”

They were immediately taken to Ambedkar Hospital, from where they were shifted to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital. “Three were declared brought dead by the attending doctors, while the fourth is undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

As part of the investigation, statements of neighbours and other residents are being recorded, and a further probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death, the police said.

Moreover, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the officer stated.