Tempo hits bike, 3 dead in Delhi’s Bawana; accused on the run

Three people lost their lives while one was severely injured in a road accident that took place in Delhi’s Bawana area in the outer north of the city, Police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Bijay (38), Ramakhant (30), and Nandu (23), were residents of Bawana. The three were immediately taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where they were declared brought dead by the team of attending doctors, an official stated.

“The incident came to light when a PCR call was received at Bawana police station regarding a road accident near factory no. C-81, Connecting Road, Sector-3, Bawana Industrial Area, Delhi. Acting promptly to the call, a police team reached the spot where three individuals were found lying unconscious and critically injured and later were declared dead by the medical team,” a senior officer mentioned.

Additionally, the officer stated that there was another injured, Rajaram Namlesh, 19, who was also admitted to the same hospital and subsequently transferred to another medical centre for advanced treatment.

“Initial inquiry and spot inspection in this case, conducted by the Crime Team, revealed that all four victims were riding on a black Hero Passion Pro motorcycle when a Tata Campion tempo hit them. The driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene after the incident,” the official mentioned.

As a part of the investigation, both of the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized by the cops, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) at the same police station.

“We are probing further into this matter to determine the identification and apprehend the absconding driver. “The CCTV footage is being scanned meticulously by the cops to gather clues and ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” the officer stated.