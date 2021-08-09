Telangana High Court, judge passes away

Telangana High Court judge, Justice P. Keshava Rao passed away on Monday at a private hospital here.

He was 60. His last rites will be performed with full official honours at Mahaprasthanam Jubliee Hills at 3 p.m.

The judge, who was undergoing treatment for an ailment, breathed his last around 4 a.m.

Justice Rao had been serving as the high court judge since September 21, 2017.

Telangana High Court Registrar General said work has been suspended in the high court and subordinate courts in the state on Monday on account of the demise of Justice Rao.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Justice Rao. He recalled the services rendered by the judge for the poor. The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The chief minister also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for the funeral of Justice Rao with full official honours.

Born on March 29, 1961, Keshava Rao did his graduation in science from Kakatiya Degree College, Warangal and secured a law degree from Kakatiya University in 1986. He enrolled as a member on the rolls of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in April 1986.

He practised in various branches of law including constitutional, civil, criminal and election matters. He presented the unified state of Andhra Pradesh as a government pleader attached to the Office of D. Prakash Reddy, the then Additional Advocate General from October 1998 to October 2001.

In March 2010 he was appointed as special standing counsel for the CBI and continued on the post till April 2016. The same year CBI again engaged his services for high profile cases. In March 2015, he was appointed as standing counsel for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and continued till elevation as a judge of the High Court of Judicature for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed charge with effect from September 21, 2017.

After bifurcation of the High Court from January 1, 2019, he continued as the judge of Telangana High Court.