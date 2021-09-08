Tamil Nadu passes resolution against CAA

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the central government to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Moving the resolution Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said religion is not a base for getting citizenship and no law can be brought based on religious lines.

He also said the CAA is against the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Stalin said refugees should be looked at like human beings and is there a need for a law when people are living harmoniously.

Opposing the motion BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran said the law is not against Muslims living in India. He and other legislators of BJP walked out of the house.

The CAA, 2019 amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 enabling citizenship to religious minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians) who were persecuted in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and arrived in India before December 2014.