Surprise inspection of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital by Delhi health minister

Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri to review overall functioning and current state of healthcare services, including the availability of doctors, beds, emergency services, and overall patient care.

During his visit, the Minister visited the emergency ward, interacted with patients, and listened to their concerns, while he also discussed medical equipment and available resources with the hospital staff and directed the administration to strengthen emergency services to ensure immediate medical attention for all patients.

Singh examined the patient admission register placed in the various wards to assess the medical care facilities available for patients, and further took stock of the medical wards to check on admitted patients and inquired about their treatment.

Encouraging the doctors and healthcare staff, he emphasized the importance of providing quality medical care with empathy and professionalism.

Singh said, “The primary goal of the Delhi government is to provide top-quality healthcare services to its citizens. Hence, I will continue to conduct surprise inspections to ensure hospitals are functioning efficiently.”

Addressing the hospital administration and staff, he stressed the need to maintain a compassionate and professional approach towards patients. He assured them that the Delhi government fully supports doctors and medical workers and is committed to resolving any shortages or challenges faced by healthcare institutions.

During the visit, the minister instructed the hospital authorities to improve emergency response systems, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and enhance overall patient care.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining hygiene and adhering to safety standards within the hospital premises, and asked the hospital authorities to ensure that emergency patients are not unnecessarily referred to other hospitals

He reaffirmed, “Our aim is to provide affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services to every citizen. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to transforming Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure.”

Singh reiterated that the government is actively working to address gaps in the healthcare system and continuously upgrading medical facilities to ensure the best possible care for Delhi’s residents.

Last week, the Health Minister had conducted a surprise inspection of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini to assess its medical services.