Surface winds improve AQI to ‘moderate’ in Delhi-NCR

After three days of ‘poor’ air quality, as Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday residents could breathe easy as the air quality reportedly improved. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded at 134, under the ‘moderate’ category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that strong surface winds would continue to blow during the daytime for the next two days before further improving the air quality in the national capital.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in the city stood at 26.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius.

As per the Central pollution control board, an AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor) and 401-500 (severe). The prevailing pollution levels are anticipated to persist, impacting the health and well-being of the citizens of the city, emphasizing the need for vigilance and precautionary measures.