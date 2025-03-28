Summer action plan ready to tackle water crisis: Verma

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said that the summer action plan to address water woes in the Capital is ready, and the government is regularly reviewing the situation and deploying nodal officers in affected areas to ensure smooth water supply.

Speaking to reporters, Verma said the water crisis and its solutions were discussed in detail at a meeting between MLAs and Delhi Jal Board officials in the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Advertisement

Verma said, “We are holding meetings every two to three days to assess the situation, address complaints, and review our preparedness.”

Advertisement

The nodal officers will ensure prompt resolution of complaints from MLAs and residents regarding water supply, he said.

Speaking on the summer action plan, Verma said review meetings are being held daily to tackle water shortages in critical areas. He emphasised that preparations are being made in advance for regions facing acute water scarcity.

The minister said several steps are being taken to ensure water availability and added that more tube wells would be installed in areas with good groundwater levels and suitable water quality.

According to Verma, tanker services will be strengthened in areas where they are needed. He added that tankers previously had only one driver, but now two drivers will be deployed to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

At the meeting, the areas most affected by the water crisis were identified, and discussions were held on solutions to ensure smooth water supply.

The minister said that the officials concerned have been instructed to rectify irregularities in water supply at the earliest and swiftly address people’s complaints.

Verma said there should be no discrimination in the water distribution, and to ensure this, nodal officers are being deployed in every area.

He accused the previous AAP government of turning the water supply into a political agenda.

Verma assured that water would now be distributed equitably across the city on the basis of population.

The minister said the government is working to eliminate water leakage and has made a provision in the budget for the same.

He said the channel from the Munak canal is an open passage with significant leakage issues, and a special provision has been made in the budget to address this.

He claimed that if the previous government had taken timely corrective measures, the situation would not have worsened. However, he assured that the new dispensation is prepared to resolve the issue.

Verma also said that strict measures are being taken to curb the ‘hawker mafia’ involved in the water supply in Delhi.

“Our priority is to ensure an uninterrupted water supply for the public. Water will no longer be confined to any particular area or party—every citizen will get it equally,” he added.