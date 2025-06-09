State-of-the-art auditorium inspired by Bharat Mandapam, Yasho Bhoomi to be built in North East Delhi: CM

Highlighting the infrastructural needs of North East Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium in the region.

According to Gupta, the high-quality facility, drawing inspiration from national landmarks such as Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi, will benefit both educational institutions and the local community in the area.

The Chief Minister, who attended the 61st Annual Day and Sashtipoorthi (completion of 60 years) celebrations of Shyam Lal College on Monday, praised the institution’s journey, noting its transformation into a prestigious centre of learning despite earlier challenges.

Commending the college’s contributions, Gupta acknowledged its commendable initiatives in areas such as environmental awareness through Green Festivals, village adoption programs, and technology-based events, among others.

Addressing the youth, she urged students to contribute to nation-building and encouraged them to take the pledge “Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam” (One Deed for the Nation). She emphasized that every action—big or small—should aim to positively impact society and the country.

Reflecting on growth and personal achievement, she mentioned that a student from the college is now a legislator, and she herself, once a Delhi University student, now holds the office of Chief Minister. She stressed that with hard work and dedication, every student can reach great heights.

To commemorate the occasion, she planted a sapling near the Ganesh Temple on the college campus and later felicitated the toppers and outstanding performers of the institution.

The event was also attended by MP Manoj Kumar Tiwari, MLA Jitendra Mahajan, and Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi.