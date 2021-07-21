Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited several schools and interacted with the parents about the education and social-emotional well-being of children on Tuesday, the second day of the special PTM organized in Delhi government-run schools.

The government release said that the event marked attendance by the parents in large numbers following social-distancing and Covid-19 protocols.

“After a long time, I got an opportunity to meet the parents today due to the special PTM. I got a chance to interact with the parents and listen to the challenges they are facing because of the online classes,” Sisodia stated.

He said that the special PTM is focused to resolve the woes of parents regarding online classes and also aims to improve the mental well being of the students.

“The emotional well-being and education of our students have been affected due to the absence of physical classes in schools and through these special PTMs, I am sure all the problems related to online classes, social-emotional and mental well-being of the students will be resolved,” the minister added.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the education ministry in the Delhi cabinet said that the government is working on many levels to make children emotionally strong.

“In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the COVID period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum. Along with this, members of the School Management Committee (SMC) are constantly connected with the parents of the children on phone and are working with the school to meet the educational needs of children,” he added.