‘Special mention’ issues must pertain to subjects under Delhi govt’s jurisdiction: Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday said issues raised under Special Mention (Rule 280) must be related to matters of urgent public importance, and pertain to those subjects that fall under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction.

He said instead of focusing on real issues affecting the public, opposition members are more interested in allegedly creating disturbances, and further claimed that they wanted to attract media attention and disrupt House proceedings.

Gupta said he had received a letter from Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, regarding his decision not to permit certain notices of Special Mention submitted by some members, and said that he would like to inform all MLAs that they should raise questions or engage in discussions only on subjects for which the minister concerned can provide answers or take appropriate action.

Gupta further said that, however, considering the nature of the issues raised in the House, the Speaker may allow notices on reserved subjects only if they are deemed extremely urgent and important matters affecting the people of Delhi and requiring the immediate attention of the House.

The Speaker said that the notices submitted by the Opposition, which he did not accept, were merely an attempt to misuse the procedures of the House and create organized disruptions, and asserted that he will not allow this.

Gupta also informed members that he learned about the LoP’s letter from media even before receiving the same officially, and said that such an incident has not happened for the first time, and further mentioned that it has become a habit of the opposition to approach the media first instead of addressing their concerns directly with him.

Gupta said he is compelled to warn opposition members not to engage in any actions that undermine the dignity of the Speaker’s office.

He asserted that he will always welcome healthy and democratic debates, however, will not permit any discussions that are solely aimed at gaining political advantage and wasting the time of the House for self-glorification in the media.

The Speaker has said that the Delhi Assembly follows the Special Mention rules as prescribed in the Rajya Sabha. According to Rule 180B (II) of the Rajya Sabha rules, it is clearly stated that a Special Mention should not refer to a matter that does not primarily fall under the jurisdiction of the government. Additionally, Rule 180B (III) states that a Special Mention should not refer to an issue similar to one that has already been raised.

He said that accordingly, he had directed the Secretariat not to permit repeated matters or those intended solely to create disruptions in the House.