SP announces to boycott Rampur LS poll if Akhilesh doesn’t contest

Samajwadi Party is in a fix over its candidature in Rampur Lok Sabha seat after the party’s district unit has proposed that either Akhilesh Yadav contest or they will boycott the poll in the constituency.

Tomorrow is the last date for filing of nominations in Rampur where polling will be held on April 19 in the first phase. But the SP has not announced any candidate in Rampur so far.

Last week Akhilesh Yadav went to meet Mohammad Azam Khan lodged in Sitapur jail when Khan asked Akhilesh to contest from Rampur.

However on Tuesday, SP Rampur District President Ajay Sagar and Asim Raja, who was a candidate from Rampur seat in the 2022 by-election, have announced the boycott of the elections.

District President Ajay Sagar announced the party ‘s decision to boycott the elections in Rampur seat during a press conference at the SP camp office located at Rajdwara.

Speaking on the occasion, Asim Raja said that in the last by-election, women voters were misbehaved.

“People were not even allowed to vote. Due to this, there is no question of participating in the elections,” Raja said.

He alleged that some officers have been deployed here with wrong intentions, who are just here to influence the elections.

Ajay Sagar said the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has been invited to contest from Rampur. We are ready for whatever he wants, he said.