Son kills mother for objecting to marriage in West Delhi

A 45-year-old woman was strangled to death by his son for objecting to his marriage in the Raghubir Nagar area of Khyala, West Delhi.

“A PCR call was received at Police station Khyala wherein the caller told that his mother has been killed by someone and her earrings have been taken away”, said DCP (West) Vichitra Veer. He added that the crime scene was examined and no signs of ransacking of the place were found and the valuables were also intact in the house. An FIR under sections of murder was registered and investigation was taken up.

The DCP mentioned that during the entire process, the conduct of the younger son, Sawan aged 22 years was found suspicious. After a thorough exercise of local enquiry and collection of technical data, Sawan was asked specific and pointed questions and the sustained questioning, based on facts, made him admit his crime. Sawan, in his interrogation, mentioned that the marriage of his elder brother Kapil was fixed recently and he also approached his mother with a wish that he also wants to get married to a girl whom he has known for some time.

As per the revelation by the accused, his mother scolded him for this and threatened that mentioning it again would mean that he doesn’t get anything from their property. This upset Sawan who claimed to have given all his earnings to his mother and in a fit of rage, he plotted to kill her. He created alibis to mislead the police, but the case was solved within a day, Veer said.

The deceased Sulochna, has two sons, Kapil who works as an accountant in a private company while Sawan runs a commercial vehicle. Her husband had died in 2019.