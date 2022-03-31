Sketches of 2 suspects in IED recovery case prepared

The Delhi Police Special Cell has generated sketches of two suspects in connection with the recovery of IEDs in Ghazipur and Seemapuri in the national capital earlier this year.

The Special Cell teams are searching for the suspects around the country. According to sources close to the situation, more than 70 persons have been questioned in this respect.

The IED was discovered during a search by the Delhi Police, who were tracking the explosives that were discovered on January 14 in the Ghazipur flower market area.

A bomb disposal unit then defused the 3-kg IED that was recovered. The IED was made up of a combination of RDX and Ammonium Nitrate. It was also equipped with a timer.

Following that, an IED was discovered in a house in the Old Seemapuri region.

(with inputs from IANS)