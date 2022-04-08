SJVN conferred with 13th CIDC Vishwakarma awards

SJVN has been conferred with 13th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2022 in the categories of ‘Corona Warriors’ and ‘Partners in Progress.’

These prestigious awards have been conferred to SJVN for exceptional contributions and initiatives in health and hygiene, education and skill development, infrastructural development, and sustainable development under its corporate social responsibility. Besides these two awards, Geeta Kapur, director personnel and chairperson, SJVN Foundation has also been honored with ‘CIDC Chairman’s Commendation Trophy in the Individual Capacity.’

These awards were received by Geeta Kapur from Dr P R Swarup, VIDC director general at New Delhi.

Geeta Kapur informed that SJVN liberally distributed safety and hygiene items like masks, gloves, PPE Kits, sanitizer, disinfectants etc to the masses in peak Covid times. Besides, during that period, food items were also generously provided to the needy as well as to various Corona warriors during the pandemic and uninterrupted medical services at doorsteps to the local communities were ensured.

The Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), has been set up jointly by the Planning Commission, Government of India and the Indian Construction Industry. It is an umbrella organization for the construction industry in India which undertakes a wide range of activities to benefit the industry.