Six injured in multiple fire incidents across Delhi, fire services respond rapidly

Six people sustained burn injuries in two separate fire incidents in Delhi, officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Thursday.

In the first incident that occurred in the Seelampur area of the city, an LPG gas cylinder exploded after a fire in a residential space which led to four injuries.

“We were alerted about the situation at 11:45 in the morning when three fire tenders were immediately sent to the site”, one of the DFS officials mentioned.

He further continued by saying that, “On reaching the site, it was found that four persons have sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to the hospital”.

In the second incident which occurred in New Friends Colony East, two individuals sustained burn injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the Delhi Police officials said.

“We received a PCR call at 9:35 am that there was a house fire in the mentioned area. The SHO along with the team rushed to the spot, where they found that two persons, identified as Satish Kumar and Satendra, had suffered burn injuries. The two were immediately taken to the Holy Family Hospital,” added the cops.

Upon inquiry, it was found that the complainant had called someone to clean their sofa sets. Meanwhile, the thinner used to clean was highly inflammable liquid which caught fire, leading to the blaze in the house.

Moreover, in the third incident which happened in Arya Samaj Mandir, Janakpuri, the DFS officials said, “We were alerted about the situation at around 13:11 pm, in which eight fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot.”

The fire was brought under control, he added.

Notably, the fourth incident took place near Tara Hotel in Chandani Chowk. “We received a call regarding a blaze in the mentioned area in which a total of eight fire tenders were sent to the location to get the situation under control”, said one of the officials.