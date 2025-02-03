Sisodia reassures quality education, Rs 2,100 for women in Jangpura rally

Senior AAP leader and Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia spearheaded a massive bike rally through Jangpura appealing to the residents to vote for his party in the assembly elections.

The rally was welcomed by a crowd waving AAP flags and raising slogans like “Phir Laayenge Kejriwal” and “Aam Aadmi Party Zindabad”.

During the rally, Sisodia made several key promises to the residents of Jangpura, including swift action on local infrastructure issues such as roads and sewers, along with water supply, and urged the voters to press the ‘jhadu’ (AAP’s election symbol) button for a better future.

In addition to addressing local concerns, Sisodia reiterated his party’s commitment to women’s welfare under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and assured Rs 2,100 every woman in Delhi per month under the Mahila Samman Yojana.

“Vote for the ‘jhadu’ to make this a reality,” Sisodia said, adding that the AAP government would continue to push for free travel for women and tackle issues such as ‘gundagardi’ (lawlessness) and the growing power of land mafias in local areas.

Sisodia’s rally also focused on securing quality education for Delhi’s children. “Press the ‘jhadu’ button and vote for AAP to secure quality education for your children,” he urged, reminding the crowd of AAP’s track record in improving education through innovations such as the ‘door-step delivery of services’ and quality schools across the city.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another senior AAP leader, also led a separate Jan-Ashirwad rally in his constituency of Greater Kailash, where he received an equally enthusiastic reception. Both rallies were marked by lively interactions with supporters, dancing to campaign songs, and widespread public participation.