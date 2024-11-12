Sisodia interacts with children’s parents studying in Delhi govt school

Senior AAP Leader and former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia hosted the ‘Shiksha Par Baat, Mata-Pita Ke Saath’ initiative at Sunlight colony in Jangpura on Tuesday and interacted with the parents of the government school children. According to AAP, parents shared their views and experiences with Sisodia, and also what they feel about the future of their children with the technological advancements.

He sought suggestions on what the government should do over the next five years for children’s education, and what facilities must be provided in schools. At the session, over 150 parents gathered to interact and thanked Sisodia for his transformative work in revolutionizing the Delhi government’s schools. The parents also unequivocally supported the reforms brought in by the AAP Government in the education sector over the last year.

Keeping in mind the role of quality education in eradicating poverty, he reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to improving education for all children in Delhi, stating that he is ready to fight and plead with anyone to ensure the children of the city receive the best learning.

Advertisement

It was learnt that almost 40 per cent of parents who attended the event here had studied in the Delhi government schools. According to the AAP, they expressed that by comparing their experience from the past, they now feel that the government schools at present can be compared to private schools with the transformation they underwent.

The ‘Shiksha Par Baat, Mata-Pita Ke Saath’ is an ongoing initiative designed to be a collaborative dialogue between policymakers and the community. Sessions of the ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ will be held in constituencies across Delhi, ensuring that every parent has a voice in shaping the policies that will guide the future of education in the city.