Sirsa visits Rajouri Garden with MCD Commissioner to assess civic woes and chalk out solutions

Delhi Minister and Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday conducted a field visit to his assembly constituency along with Municipal Commissioner of Delhi (MCD) Ashwani Kumar to assess the key civic issues in the area.

Sirsa and the MCD Commissioner engaged with residents and identified concerns like sanitation, road maintenance, drainage, garbage dump, and public amenities while mapping out action points to address people’s problems.

Sirsa reiterated that he is committed to ensuring cleaner streets and better infrastructure in the area.

He said that the Delhi government is working whole-heartedly to address issues being faced by the public due to the work done recklessly during the previous government’s tenure.

Sirsa said that during the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the residents of the national capital to make their city ‘Viksit Delhi.’

Slamming the previous AAP government, Sirsa alleged that the city was in bad shape due to the non-serious approach of the earlier dispensation. He said that the newly formed government is dealing with a lot of problems caused by the previous regime.

Sirsa shared that the government is facing a lot of challenges such as incomplete works under the PWD Department, non-formation of the standing committee in corporation, and many other issues, assuring that the BJP government will address all problems in the times to come.

Speaking to a news agency, he said that by making a proper road map, all issues of the constituency such as roads, encroachments in parks, and problems of garbage disposal and sanitation, etc., will be addressed appropriately.