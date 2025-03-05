Sirsa slams Kejriwal for availing ‘lavish’ convoy in Punjab

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday slammed former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for availing a “lavish” convoy during the latter’s visit to Punjab for ‘Vipassana’, calling it “VIP arrogance at its peak”.

Cornering Kejriwal over the matter, Sirsa while sharing a quote of Greek philosopher Plato that the measure of a man is what he does with power said, “Arvind Kejriwal, who once pretended to be a common man in a WagonR, now moves in a lavish convoy of bulletproof land cruisers, over 100 Punjab Police commandos, jammers and ambulances, like a VIP Maharaja all for Vipassana, a retreat meant for peace.”

“If power was his test, he has failed miserably. What kind of ‘Vipassana’ requires a grand security parade funded by Punjab taxpayers? Even (Punjab) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann isn’t in the convoy. AAP’s truth is out—deception, hypocrisy, and VIP arrogance at its peak,” he wrote on X.

The Minister further asserted that Vipassana was another drama of Kejriwal and the public is watching everything.

“This is another drama of Kejriwal. How can a person who is drowned in corruption and arrogance understand the real meaning of Vipassana? The public is watching everything,” Sirsa said.

It may be mentioned that in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal failed to retain his New Delhi seat. He was defeated by BJP’s Parvesh Verma from this prestigious seat .