Youth scales tree to watch air force in action, nabbed

As the country buzzed with pride and anticipation over the Indian Air Force’s strategic airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a 22-year-old youth from Alipurduar took his curiosity to an unusual height, quite literally.

Sujit Ghosh, a shop assistant by profession, was desperate to witness the might of the Indian Air Force in action. Unable to gain entry into the high-security Hasimara Air Base in Alipurduar—a crucial defence installation linking Bagdogra and other key air bases—he resorted to an unconventional and risky solution. Sujit climbed a tree that stood dangerously close to the boundary wall of the air base, hoping to catch a glimpse of aircraft movements and Air Force operations.

His presence did not go unnoticed. Alert security personnel stationed at the strategically vital base quickly spotted him perched atop the tree. The moment was tense. He was asked to come down and was immediately apprehended by air force officials. After initial interrogation, Sujit was handed over to the Alipurduar district police for further questioning.

Those who interacted with Sujit described him as visibly shaken and almost speechless, struggling to articulate the exact reason for his decision to travel all the way from his hometown just to observe air base activities. His father, equally bewildered by his son’s behaviour, admitted he had no prior knowledge of the plan and could not explain what drove Sujit to act in such a bizarre manner.

The incident came to light hours after Indian defence sources confirmed that Pakistan’s air defence systems had been neutralised in anticipation of possible retaliatory strikes. This confirmation further fuelled the patriotic fervour sweeping through towns and cities across India.

In many places, including Sujit’s hometown, people had taken to the streets in celebration. There were fireworks, chants of “Jai Hind,” and even temple prayers offered in hopes that the Indian armed forces would grow stronger in their resolve to defend the nation.

For Sujit, however, the celebration took a sharp turn. What began as a curious attempt to be part of something greater ended in police custody and an ongoing investigation. Whether his act was naive patriotism or reckless fascination remains to be determined, but it stands as a peculiar footnote in a week marked by national pride and heightened tension.