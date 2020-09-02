Paying homage to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away in Delhi yesterday, and organising a condolence meet, stakeholders of the tourism industry in this region staged a symbolic demonstration to highlight their plight in and around Siliguri today.

When members of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) assembled at the Bagha Jatin Park “to send positive messages to tourists and travellers,” stake holders associated with the Eastern Himalayas Travel and Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA) held a similar programme at the Bagdogra Airport almost simultaneously.

“We want to deliver a message that we are totally ready to serve tourists with the highest possible safety measures. This demonstration will motivate both the tourism fraternity as well as the general traveller segment,” said HHTDN Secretary Samrat Sanyal.

“At the same time, we will try to convince our state government so that they can help us with target-bound awareness campaign to save our tourism industry. Also, we will request them to craft a robust plan for the growth of tourism on a long term basis,” he added.

On other hand, EHTTOA Secretary Sandipan Ghosh said: “With the guidelines of Unlock 4.0 in place, our organization is looking to hit the road with our stakeholders to send across a message to “unlock tourism” in a phased manner. We will appeal to both the central and state governments to restart tourism so that like everyone else, we can also heave a sigh of relief.”

According to him, the tourism industry as well as trade remains the worst affected. “As such, we need to get together and send a message. We organised a limited gathering by maintaining Covid protocols and also paid homage to former Indian President Pranab Mukhopadhay,” Mr Ghosh said.

EHTTOA president Debasish Maitra said stakeholders of the tourism industry are fighting for their right to livelihood, while all sectors are working at present.

“With established protocols, hotels should be allowed to function and restrictions should be eased in a phased manner. We expect a special package for stakeholders who are the worst affected. Even eagerly waiting for a central package from our and soft loans with minimum interest,” Mr Maitra said.

Notably, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), North Bengal Chapter, has urged state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to “unlock” the tourism industry in the region.

Chairman of Tourism, CII, Raj Basu, said: “We have urged him to ready a common agenda as well as an SOP to reopen tourism in Bengal. We have also requested him to begin sensitisation and awareness programmes in eight districts for rural tourism. The Chief Secretary has asked district magistrates to begin it from the second week of September.”

“Secondly, we also pointed out that many home stay owners are being deprived of financial support of Rs 1.50 lakh owing to lack of deed of land rights, mainly in the Hills, comprising Darjeeling, Kalimpong and adjoining tea areas in the Dooars,” Mr Basu added.

Following discussions with Mr Sinha, the Darjeeling District Magistrate has sent a proposal to the state government for reopening of transportation services for tourist destinations like Tiger Hill and others, Mr Basu said.