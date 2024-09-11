Logo

# Travel

Visa teams up with Skill India to upskill youth for tourism boom

Visa and Skill India partner to upskill 20,000 youth for India’s growing tourism sector, enhancing job prospects and boosting the industry.

Statesman Web | September 11, 2024 8:49 pm

Visa teams up with Skill India to upskill youth for tourism boom

File Photo

The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) has entered into a three-year partnership with Visa, the global digital payments giant. The collaboration, worth up to $1 million, is going to enhance the skill of at least 20,000 young Indians in various tourism-related fields.

The agreement was officially signed in the presence of Shri Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as for Education. This partnership aims to provide targeted training in essential roles within the tourism industry, including positions like tour guides, customer service executives, naturalists, and paragliding tandem pilots. The training will span across ten states, such as Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, and will uplift India’s standing as a premier global tourism destination.

Tourism is a vital sector for India, contributing over $231 billion to the country’s GDP and employing more than 42 million people as of 2023. By focusing on enhancing the skills of its workforce, this initiative aims to further strengthen the sector, which is crucial for the nation’s economy.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Minister Chaudhary highlighted the potential of the tourism industry to drive economic growth and create job opportunities for the younger generation. He expressed optimism about how this partnership will equip Indian youth with valuable skills, thereby shaping their future and contributing to the country’s economic prosperity.

Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair and Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Visa, remarked on the initiative’s dual benefits. She stated, “By equipping the youth with the skills needed to excel in the tourism industry, we not only enhance their career prospects but also improve the overall experience for tourists visiting India. This partnership reflects dedication of Visa to supporting India’s vision of becoming a top global tourism destination while nurturing local talent.”

