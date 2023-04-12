Train passenger shoots himself ‘accidentally’

A passenger, who is said to have “accidentally shot himself” to death in a running train at the New Jalpaiguri railway station in Siliguri last evening, has been identified as Sanjay Singh Parmar, a retired Indian Army man.

Following the incident, the Government Railway Police(GRP) has said it has started investigations and thoroughly interrogated at least seven co-passengers who were traveling in the same general coach of the train.

Sources said that following an altercation with co-passengers on the issue of space on a bunk, Parmar took out his licensed fire arm and opened one round of blank fire. Trouble broke out immediately in the compartment and he shot himself as he tried to run away from the hustle and bustle there, a source said.

Superintendent of Railway Police in Siliguri, S Selvamurugan said: “Investigations are going on by interrogating co-passengers. The deceased opened fire first, following an altercation, from his licensed pistol. Accidentally, he sustained a single bullet injury.”

Though the Railway authorities detached the general coach (199316) from the train for forensic examination as part of the routine job, no forensic team had so far arrived at the coach where the incident occurred, sources said.

The incident occurred when the Down Northeast Express (12505) was crossing the Ambari-Falakata station, while the train arrived at the New Jalpaiguri station around 8.10 last evening.

On arrival of the train, passengers informed others of the incident and on receiving information, both the GRP and the Railway Protection Force(RPF) attended to the deceased and recovered one .32 inch bore licensed pistol and three empty 7.65 mm cartridges.

“Later, the GRP also recovered an identity card from the possession of the deceased and came to know that he was Sanjay Singh Parmar, a retired Naik from the Brigade of the Guards. He was the son of Govind Singh, a resident of Sikroda village under Mehgaonin Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh,” a source said