A pall of gloom has descended upon Bindipara village in Alipurduar district after a local Army man, Bipul Roy, attained martyrdom in Monday’s faceoff with Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Roy’s body is expected to reach his house in Bindipara under the Shamuktala police station tomorrow.

“The body will reach the Hasimara Air Force base situated in Alipurduar district today evening. The body will then reach Bindipara village by road tomorrow,” sources said.

Arrangements have been made on the primary School ground near Roy’s house in the village where people can pay their last respects to the departed.

“We will escort the body of our Martyr Bipul Roy from the Hasimara Air Force base to his village. We will reach the village at around 2 PM,” Alipurduar MP John Barla said.

Alipurduar MLA Sourav Chakraborty visited the house of Roy today too.

He assured a job and Rs 5 lakh to Roy’s family, which the state government declared yesterday.

“The state government has declared a job to one of the family members of the martyr and Rs 5 lakh to the family. Bipul Roy is our pride. We will build a memorial for him in Alipurduar town as well as his village,” Mr Chakraborty said.

It is learnt that Roy’s wife and daughter will also arrive in Bindipara village from Meerut in Maharashtra tomorrow.

The last final rites will be held in the presence of his wife and daughter, family sources said.

“Bipul was the backbone of our family. We cannot imagine how our family will run without him,” said Roy’s father, Narendra Roy.