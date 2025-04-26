Toy train engine derails near Sukna affecting services

A light locomotive of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) derailed near Sukna today while on a special operational run to Kurseong. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, as the driver escaped unharmed.

According to a senior railway official present at the site, the derailment involved a locomotive running without any passenger coaches. Preliminary indications point to a technical issue and a formal inquiry has been initiated to determine the exact cause.

Importantly, regular toy train services were not disrupted today, as the Darjeeling–New Jalpaiguri (NJP) service had already been cancelled in advance for unrelated reasons. However, as a precaution, DHR has suspended tomorrow’s toy train service from NJP to Darjeeling due to the locomotive issue.

Tourists planning to travel by toy train are advised to check with official railway sources for updates on service restoration. Efforts are underway to recover the derailed engine and resume normal operations as soon as possible.