Tourism minister pushes for eco-tourism model for development

In a significant push towards promoting sustainable and community-driven tourism in South Sikkim, tourism minister T T Bhutia today chaired a high-level meeting at Paryatan Bhawan in Tadong, Gangtok. The meeting focused on advancing a major eco-tourism project in Namchi district, aiming to establish Sustainable Rural Homestay Villages and an Eco-Adventure Tourism Theme Park across Sukrobaray, Gupti, and Sadam.

Also present at the meeting was Anjeeta Rajalim, zilla adhakshya of Namchi district, along with senior tourism officials including PCE-cum-secretaries, officers from the homestay, hospitality, Namchi district and adventure tourism divisions, the tourism & civil aviation (TSA) team, and representatives from Himalayan Footprints, who are actively engaged with the project on the ground.

The discussions centred on transforming the picturesque rural stretches of Sukrobaray, Gupti, and Sadam into a hub of eco-adventure and homestay-based tourism. With its blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and potential for adventure tourism, the project promises to reposition Namchi as a leading destination for sustainable travel in Sikkim.

The tourism minister, Bhutia reaffirmed his full support for the ambitious initiative and described it as a “ground-breaking community-based tourism model that will empower local people and bring long-term benefits to the region.” He underlined the need for cohesive planning, local engagement, and timely execution to realise the full potential of the project.

Highlighting the significance of local capacity building, zilla adhakshya Anjeeta Rajalim stressed the urgent need for targeted skill development programmes. “To make this project a success, we must equip our local communities with the necessary skills to participate actively and take ownership of the opportunities it brings,” she said.

In a concrete move forward, the TSA team announced that it would carry out a detailed site visit to Sukrobaray, Gupti, and Sadam on June 25 to prepare a comprehensive appraisal report for further planning and development. Secretary Hondala of the department welcomed the project and praised its commitment to eco-friendly and inclusive development, noting that it “represents the future of tourism in Sikkim—sustainable, participatory, and respectful of nature.”

The meeting, marked by strong coordination between stakeholders, set a hopeful tone for transforming Namchi into a model for eco-adventure and rural homestay tourism. With government backing, community involvement, and a clear roadmap, the project is poised to breathe new life into the local economy while preserving the cultural and environmental integrity of the region.

As the vision takes shape, the stakeholders called on all concerned to work hand-in-hand in turning Sukrobaray, Gupti, and Sadam into shining examples of what rural, sustainable tourism can achieve—not only for Sikkim, but for the entire Eastern Himalayan region.