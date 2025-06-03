Three Army personnel killed in landslide at Chaten

A devastating landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck an Indian Army camp in Chaten, Lachen district of Sikkim, around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Indian Army swiftly launched rescue operations, demonstrating exemplary courage and commitment in the face of nature’s fury.

So far, four individuals have been rescued with minor injuries. Tragically, the mortal remains of three brave personnel, Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and civilian porter Abhishek Lakhada, have been recovered from the debris.

Rescue teams continue to work round the clock under extremely challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions to locate six personnel who are still missing.

The Indian Army has expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. Every effort is being made to provide all necessary support to the bereaved families in this difficult hour.

According to the defence PRO, the Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel, upholding its unflinching spirit and sense of duty even in the most trying circumstances.