Teacher sentenced to 40 years

The Darjeeling District Court on Wednesday convicted 23-year-old Mohammad Hasim, a teacher, for sexually molesting a special child studying in a Montessori school, and sentenced him to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Hasim, a resident of Tungsung in Darjeeling, had been sexually abusing the Class-II girl for an extended period, according to the complaint filed by the victim’s family at the Sadar Women police station on 7 June, 2024.

“Based on the statements of multiple witnesses and supporting evidence, Hasim was found guilty under Section 85 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” said Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling District Court.

The investigation was led by LSI Chhunku Bhutia, the then Officer-in-Charge of Darjeeling Women police station.

In a statement, Darjeeling Police said: “This judgment underscores our commitment to securing justice for vulnerable children. We urge citizens to stay alert and report such crimes to help protect our children.”