Tea workers to protest across North Bengal over pending issues

Workmen across various sectors of the tea industry in North Bengal are set to stage an hour-long morning assembly and demonstration at every tea garden, estate, and factory on one of the following days—23, 24, or 25 June. The demonstration is being organised to press for a series of long-pending demands concerning workers’ rights and grievances.

The programme has been called by the Joint Forum, a conglomerate of trade unions operating in the North Bengal tea sector. The decision follows resolutions adopted during its meetings held on 18 February and 7 June year, attended by senior leaders and office bearers of member unions.

Following the demonstration, workers will submit memoranda to their respective garden managements, highlighting key unresolved issues affecting the workforce and the overall tea industry.

To ensure transparency and pre-empt any miscommunication, the Joint Forum has formally conveyed its plans to the Convenor of the West Bengal Chapter of the Consultative Committee of Planters’ Associations (CCPA). It has also informed major stakeholders, including the Indian Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Darjeeling Tea Association, Indian Tea Plantations Association, Terai Indian Planters’ Association, and regional branches of the Indian Tea Association in the Terai and Dooars.

Additionally, the programme details have been shared with the Small and New Garden Forum, Bought Leaf Factory Owners’ Association, North Bengal Small Tea Growers Association, and other relevant organisations.

In a bid to maintain administrative coordination and prevent any misinterpretation, the Joint Forum has also notified senior government and statutory authorities such as the chief secretary of West Bengal, Chairman of the Tea Board of India, the Labour Commissioner, the Land Reforms Commissioner, and others concerned.