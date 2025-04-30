Tea conclave in Siliguri to focus on Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars tea

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), North Bengal Chapter, is set to host the India Tea Conclave 2025 in Siliguri from 1-2 May, bringing the spotlight to Darjeeling Tea and teas produced in the Terai and Dooars regions.

This two-day event aims to serve as a strategic platform for stakeholders across India’s tea industry—including planters, exporters, policy-makers, researchers, and technologists—to engage in meaningful dialogue on innovation, sustainability, and market expansion. ICC officials stated that the conclave will be crucial in addressing the current challenges and exploring growth opportunities, especially for tea from north Bengal.

The inaugural session will feature prominent industry leaders as keynote speakers, alongside participation in high-level panel discussions on global tea trade trends, sustainability, and branding strategies. Given the growing concerns over declining prices and competition from imported teas, the sessions are expected to focus on protecting the value and identity of Darjeeling tea, while also promoting the strong and flavourful teas from Terai and Dooars.

On the second day, the conclave will begin with a “Techno & Walkathon”—a wellness walk promoting the health benefits of tea—followed by live demonstrations and showcases of cutting-edge tea technologies and innovations aimed at improving quality and productivity.

Industry stakeholders from north Bengal see this conclave as a much-needed opportunity to draw national and international attention to the region’s tea legacy and secure a more sustainable future for its producers.