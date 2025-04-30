Siliguri MLA raises alarm over demographic changes, seeks cop action

Siliguri MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed serious concern over what he describes as a “concerning change in demography” in Siliguri and its surrounding areas. In a recent meeting with officials of the Siliguri police station, Dr Ghosh urged them to identify individuals who have recently taken up residence in the region.

Citing the recent terrorist attacks on tourists in Kashmir and the Union home ministry’s directive to identify and deport Pakistani nationals illegally residing in India, Dr Ghosh sought to understand the instructions currently being followed by the police in Siliguri.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Ghosh highlighted the strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor—commonly known as the “Chicken Neck”—a narrow stretch of land that connects mainland India to the Northeast. “Given the current political situation in Bangladesh and the recent developments involving Pakistan, the Chicken Neck region is under threat,” he warned.

Raising concerns over alleged illegal settlement patterns, Dr Ghosh stated: “For some time now, a section of people has been settling in Siliguri. The trend is alarming. Many have changed their names and addresses to procure documents and settle here, allegedly with the help of a section of local leaders. Some of these leaders, including councillors aligned with the ruling party, are contributing to this worrisome development.”

He further cautioned that if the administration fails to take immediate and decisive action in the interest of national security, Siliguri could face serious consequences. “If these issues are not addressed with the seriousness they demand, Siliguri may become a dark city, and the peace and strategic importance of this region will be severely compromised,” he said.