Sikkim CM Golay rolls out schemes for labourers

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has announced several schemes and facilities for labourers in the state. Mr Golay made the announcements as he attended the State-level International Labour Day celebrations organised by the state Labour Department at Gulmohar Park in Kumrek, Rangpo, yesterday.

Mr Golay praised and thanked the workforce for their commitment to the expansion and development of the state and appreciated the contributions made by Sikkim’s workers and acknowledged their efforts in creating a thriving and inclusive society.

He further touched upon the accomplishment of his commitment of providing labourers with a minimum wage of Rs 15,000 made in 2022. Additionally, he said that the department would now pay a minimum wage of Rs 15,000 to non-regular labourers over 60 who are still employed there. Mr Golay also announced that registered Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) will be eligible to apply for a housing loan of up to Rs 2 lakh with interest paid by the state government. He added that the children of BOCW registered labourers would also benefit from enrolling in MBBS classes, sponsored by the state government.

He added that by registering under the BOCW and ESI, labourers and their families could take advantage of the welfare schemes provided by the state government in the event of situations such as maternity, marriage, minor injury sustained in the course of employment, funeral, medical assistance, partial disability sustained in the course of employment.

He also said that individuals living below the poverty line would soon be given inverters so they have no electricity issues.

To mark the occasion, CM Golay provided financial relief to 4,797 registered BOC workers through the Online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT ), amounting to Rs 2,39,85,000.

Earlier, Minister for Labour Department LN Sharma discussed the Employment State Insurance Scheme Sikkim (ESIS) registration procedure, which he said will give workers financial stability in the form of healthcare benefits, insurance coverage, and educational chances. He also underlined the value of working in society and the necessity of protecting workers’ rights.

Additionally, he discussed various plans and initiatives designed to raise the standard of living for both workers and their families.

Also, financial assistance cheques were handed over to 19 BOCW beneficiaries.