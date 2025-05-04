Security stepped up along border tracks after Pahalgam attack

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, security has been significantly intensified along railway tracks near international borders to safeguard railway assets and ensure passenger safety.

As part of this heightened vigilance, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF), has launched joint patrolling operations in sensitive areas near the Bangladesh border.

In the Alipurduar division, joint foot patrols were conducted along the New Maynaguri–New Domohani stretch in Jalpaiguri district. The patrols focused on ensuring track safety, preventing illegal crossings, and identifying suspicious activities. A similar exercise was carried out in the Katihar division, covering the Haldibari Zero Point to Haldibari railway station in Cooch Behar district—an area close to the international border that now sees round-the-clock vigilance.

“These operations aim to enhance surveillance and deter any untoward incidents along railway tracks near international boundaries,” said NFR chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma. “The patrolling covers various divisions, with a special focus on areas adjoining the India–Bangladesh border, underscoring strong inter-agency coordination.”

As part of the initiative, a comprehensive security check was conducted at Badarpur railway station in the Lumding division. Security personnel thoroughly inspected platforms, premises, and nearby areas to prevent unauthorized activities and ensure passenger safety.

Additionally, a joint motor trolley inspection was carried out between Silchar and Katakhal in the same division. Teams from RPF, GRP, and BSF closely examined railway infrastructure for signs of tampering, intrusion, or threats, and reviewed the overall preparedness of railway safety systems.