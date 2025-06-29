Ruckus at SMC board meeting over illegal constructions

The board meeting of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday witnessed high drama, as political tensions flared over multiple issues ranging from illegal constructions to recent incidents involving religious sites.

What began as a routine civic session quickly descended into a heated exchange, prompting Mayor Goutam Deb to step in and extend the meeting by two hours to allow structured discussion.

Advertisement

The rift emerged after the BJP councillors boycotted the meeting, accusing the SMC of negligence following alleged damage to several “Hanuman temples”—structures set up as symbolic religious installations—in the city. Taking advantage of the BJP’s absence, Left councillors led by CPI-M’s Munshi Nurul Islam raised the issue of widespread illegal construction, accusing the Trinamul Congress-led civic body of turning a blind eye to violations during its tenure.

Advertisement

As verbal duels escalated, mayor Deb intervened, asking councillors to remain focused and encouraging the CPI-M leadership to submit a formal, written complaint detailing the alleged irregularities. “If there are legitimate grievances, we will examine them thoroughly,” said Mr Deb. Mr Islam later agreed to file a written statement outlining specific instances of illegal construction.

Mayor Deb also acknowledged technical gaps in the building plan approval process, particularly where the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) was involved. He said he would bring the matter to the attention of the state government to ensure better coordination between civic bodies and planning authorities.

Despite the tensions, the meeting concluded with the adoption of a significant resolution aimed at enhancing security across Siliguri, a rapidly expanding urban hub located close to the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders.

As part of the resolution, the SMC has decided to launch a comprehensive survey to identify all tenants residing within municipal limits. The data will be handed over to the police for verification purposes. “There is growing concern over outsiders staying in rented premises without any formal documentation or landlord verification. Some of them are reportedly involved in criminal activities,” Mr. Deb said.

He added, “Given that the police cannot go door-to-door to verify every tenant, the SMC will support law enforcement by collecting and forwarding tenant data. This is essential to ensure the safety and security of Siliguri residents.”

The proposed survey marks a strategic step in tightening surveillance and addressing concerns in this border-adjacent, cosmopolitan town which has seen a surge in population and real estate activity in recent years.