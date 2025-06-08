NFR signs MoU with Cotton University to promote environmental research

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cotton University to promote collaborative research in environmental conservation. The agreement was formalised on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, celebrated at Maligaon under the global theme “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NFR, accompanied by Shalini Shrivastava, president of the Northeast Frontier Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (NFRWWO). Divisional railway managers (DRMs) and other officials joined the celebrations virtually, ensuring the message of environmental responsibility reached across the entire NFR network.

The MoU was signed by M Kalimuthu, chief mechanical engineer (environment & health management), on behalf of NFR, and Dr Arindam Garg, registrar of Cotton University. The partnership aims to facilitate joint research and development in key areas such as climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, wildlife preservation, and AI-driven sustainable transport solutions.

Describing the collaboration as a significant step toward integrated environmental stewardship, KK Sharma, chief public relations officer of NFR, said the initiative represents a meaningful convergence of academic expertise and railway innovation.