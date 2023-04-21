NFR extends spl train service

With a view to clearing the extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to continue the service of Guwahati-Ranchi Guwahati weekly special train for another 23 trips from 22 April to 24 September.

The train will continue its service with existing timings, stoppages and composition, the NF Railway said in a statement today, adding that the extended service will help meet the demand of long distance travellers in this route.

“Train No. 05671 (Guwahati Ranchi) special will leave from Guwahati at 11:40 hours on all Saturdays from 22nd April to 23rd September, 2023 to reach Ranchi at 14:25 hours on the next day. In the return direction, services of train No. 05672 (Ranchi-Guwahati) special will leave from Ranchi at 20:30 hours on all Sundays from 23rd April to 24th September, 2023 to reach Guwahati at 23:45 hours on the next day. During it’s both ways journey the special train will run via New Bongaigaon, Alipurduar Jn, Siliguri Jn, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Asansol Jn and Bokaro Steel City,” the statement said.

“The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available in the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms under the NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey,” said Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NF Railway